epa08218127 A Romanian environment activist young woman waves a placard during a protest, named 'Clean air, not intoxicated lungs!', against excessive air pollution in downtown Bucharest, Romania, 14 February 2020. Tenths of young activists, organized by two non-governmental environment organizations, gathered to protest against air pollution in the Romanian capital, asking the City Mayor and the Ministry of the Environment to take measures, in the context of the alarming increase of pollution, accusing the authorities of lack of transparency regarding air quality measurements. Activists called on authorities to implement electric buses in major cities, bicycle lanes, pedestrian infrastructure development, green spaces and transparent air quality monitoring. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT