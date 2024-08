Elderly people living in a retirement home sit during a visit by Romanian care taker Prime Minister and Presidential candidate for the ruling Social Democratic party (PSD) Viorica Dancila in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Romania will hold presidential elections in November.,Image: 573246225, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no