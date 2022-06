epa09968489 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address via videolink during the opening plenary session of the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 23 May 2022. The forum has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was rescheduled to early summer. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic 'History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies' from 22 to 26 May 2022. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER