epa08290819 (FILE) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Olympiacos Piraeus at Emirates Stadium, in London, Britain, 27 February 2020 (reissued 12 March 2020). Arteta on 12 March 2020 said he was tested positive for coronavirus and will be self-isolating. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER