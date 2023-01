Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Saudi home. The superstar is staying in a lavish suite at Riyadh’s Four Seasons hotel. Ronaldo – who is rumoured to be earning £175 million-a-year – is expected to run up a £250,000 bill before he moves into a more permanent residence. The former ‘Real Madrid’ and ‘Manchester United’ star signed for the Al-Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League with a package worth more than £400m. He’s now staying in the Kingdom Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the country. Ronaldo and his family are staying in its ‘Kingdom Suite’ – which is on two floors. The cost of the suite is not even listed on the hotel’s website and has to be booked privately. On its description on the website, it’s described as having “unparalleled views of Riyadh.” It “spans the 48th and 50th floors of the Hotel, with a soaring living room, a private office, a dining room and a media room.” Because of his celebrity status, chefs are providing an exclusive in-room dining service for Ronaldo and his family. Staff have been asked not to request selfies with the star. But he has been accommodating guests and their children and has been seen thanking hotel workers as he enters and leaves.,Image: 748463837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no