epa08589902 (FILE) - Belgrade's Michael Ojo drives up to the basket during their Euroleague basketball match against Armani Exchange Milano at the Assago Forum, Milan, Italy, 05 December 2019 (re-issued on 07 August 2020). Michael Ojo died on 07 August 2020 at 27 while training in Serbia, as reported by his former club, Red Star Belgrade, who commemorated the player on his social media channels. According to local media reports, Nigerian-American Ojo, who was born on 05 January 1993 in Lagos, Nigeria, collapsed during an individual workout and died shortly afterwards in the hospital. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI