VIDEO | Belgianca Celine Dept, cel mai bun executant de penalty-uri. Cum îi imită pe Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar și Pogba

Celine evoluează la echipa de amatori KSV Bredene, din liga a treia feminină din Belgia. Dept, atacant central, este golgheterul stagional al echipe sale, cu 12 reușite.
Împreună cu prietenul ei, Celine i-a imitat pe lusitanul Cristiano Ronaldo,pe argentinianul Leo Messi, pe francezul Paul Pogba și pe brazilianul Neymar la loviturile de la 11 metri, 'xeroxând' inclusiv bucuria acestora după ce marchează.
Different ways to take a penalty ❤ Who’s your favourite footballer? ?? Tag your bro ?
Some of my best freekicks against @miandmore_ , what team do you play for? ??
Every day I stretch my comfort zone a little further ?? #workout #soccer #football #stretch
