28 Noi. 2018 14:55

VIDEO | Belgianca Celine Dept, cel mai bun executant de penalty-uri. Cum îi imită pe Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar și Pogba
Belgianca Celine Dept, cel mai bun executant de penalty-uri. Jucătoarea a postat un videoclip pe pagina sa de pe un site de socializare în care imită loviturile de la 11 metri pe care le bat Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar și Pogba.

Celine evoluează la echipa de amatori KSV Bredene, din liga a treia feminină din Belgia. Dept, atacant central, este golgheterul stagional al echipe sale, cu 12 reușite.

Împreună cu prietenul ei, Celine i-a imitat pe lusitanul Cristiano Ronaldo,pe argentinianul Leo Messi, pe francezul Paul Pogba și pe brazilianul Neymar la loviturile de la 11 metri, 'xeroxând' inclusiv bucuria acestora după ce marchează.

 

Different ways to take a penalty ❤ Who’s your favourite footballer? ?? Tag your bro ?

Don’t mess with me, I’m trained to kick balls.. ?⚽

Some of my best freekicks against @miandmore_ , what team do you play for? ??

Ready for what’s coming ??

Every day I stretch my comfort zone a little further ?? #workout #soccer #football #stretch

