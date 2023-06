Ultrașii britanici i-au spart capul lui Biraghi, cu o cană de plastic, în timpul finalei Conference League de la Praga. West Ham a cucerit trofeul în fața Fiorentinei

Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi bleeds after being hit by an object thrown from the stands during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Fiorentina and West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.,Image: 782034611, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Cristiano Biraghi