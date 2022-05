epa09910346 Players of Kyiv celebrate after scoring the 3-1 lead during the benefit soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Dynamo Kyiv at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, 26 April 2022. With matches like the ones against Legia Warsaw, Galatasaray Istanbul and CFR Cluj, the 16-time Ukrainian and 13-time Soviet champions want to raise funds for the war victims in the Ukraine. Shakhtyor Donetsk is currently on a similar charity mission. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH