07 Dec. 2018 10:16

FOTO / Viktoria Varga e cea mai frumoasă soție de fotbalist

Viktoria Varga e cea mai frumoasă soție de fotbalist, a decretat presa maghiară. Confrații de la Budapesta pretind chiar că nevasta fotbalistului italian Graziano Pelle ar fi cea mai frumoasă femeie din lume!

Fotomodelul Viktoria, 27 de ani, este căsătorită cu atacantul italian Grazian Pele, 33 de ani, 20 de selecții și 9 goluri pentru prima reprezentativă.

Fosta la Parma, Sampdoria, Feyenoord ori Southampton, Pelle a ajuns în China, unde evoluează pentru Shandong Luneng.

Pentru soțul el, cu care s-a măritat acum șase ani, Viktoria s-a mutat în cealaltă parte a lumii. Să-i țină de urât. Și de frumos!

Se spune că Graziano și-a agățat viitoarea soție pe un site de socializare și că a impresionat-o prin faptul că e un dansator perfect, fost campion de juniori la categoria latino-americane!

 

