FOTO / Viktoria Varga e cea mai frumoasă soție de fotbalist

Fotomodelul Viktoria, 27 de ani, este căsătorită cu atacantul italian Grazian Pele, 33 de ani, 20 de selecții și 9 goluri pentru prima reprezentativă.
Fosta la Parma, Sampdoria, Feyenoord ori Southampton, Pelle a ajuns în China, unde evoluează pentru Shandong Luneng.
Pentru soțul el, cu care s-a măritat acum șase ani, Viktoria s-a mutat în cealaltă parte a lumii. Să-i țină de urât. Și de frumos!
Se spune că Graziano și-a agățat viitoarea soție pe un site de socializare și că a impresionat-o prin faptul că e un dansator perfect, fost campion de juniori la categoria latino-americane!
