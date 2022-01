epa09691041 A security guard wearing a face mask walks not far from the venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, 17 January 2022. Weeks before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the capital reported its first locally transmitted case of the Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus on 15 January. China is battling the new wave of Covid-19, with millions across the country placed in lockdowns and harsh travel restrictions. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to start on 04 February. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY