epa08284510 A handout image provided by UEFA shows Robin Gosens (top) of Atalanta battling for possession with Daniel Wass of Valencia during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Valencia CF and Atalanta BC at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, Spain, 10 March 2020. The match takes place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. EPA-EFE/UEFA / HO **SHUTTERSTOCK OUT** HANDOUT NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES