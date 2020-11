epa08814673 Journalists, photographers and cameramen surround the ambulance that transfers Diego Armando Maradona after being discharged from the Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 November 2020. Maradona hospitalized since 02 November was discharge from hospital and left the clinic in Buenos Aires where he underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma. Maradona left the clinic in the afternoon in an ambulance that was escorted by police officers. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni