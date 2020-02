Fanii și jucătorii echipei LA Lakers l-au omagit pe Kobe Bryant, la primul meci disputat după decesul fostului star NBA

epa08183568 Fans stand up during a ceremony in memory of late former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant prior to the match between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 31 January 2020. Retired Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on 26 January 2020. Thousands of Kobe Bryant jerseys were displayed on the spectators seats as a gift. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT