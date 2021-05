epa08876861 Fans of the Beitar Jerusalem football club supporting team's purchase by a UAE royal family member cheer during a training session in Jerusalem, Israel, 11 December 2020. Two groups of fans protested during the Beitar Jerusalem's training session on 11 December, one supporting the club's purchase by member of the UAE royal family Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, and the other against the deal. Sheikh Hamad has bought 50 percent of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club, and will reportedly invest 300 million Israeli Shekel (92 million US dollars) over the next decade in the team that had never signed an Arab player and its far-right fan group 'La Familia' is known for its anti-Muslims stance. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN