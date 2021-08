(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 09, 2018 Former Afghanistan women's football captain Khalida Popal (C) attends a training session in south London. Afghanistan's former women's football captain Khalida Popal on August 18, 2021 said worries about the safety of the country's female players have left her unable to sleep since the Taliban returned to power.,Image: 627654829, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY PIRATE IRWIN, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia