epa08386152 (FILE) - (L-R) Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari, British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP and Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the qualifying session of the Austrian Formula One GP at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, 29 June 2019 (re-issued 27 April 2020). Formula 1 Group CEO Chase Carey posted a statement on the Formula 1 website on 27 April 2020 saying that the series is targeting to start the season by the beginning of July with the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg on 3-5 July being the first race. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA / POOL