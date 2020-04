epa05054107 (FILE) A file picture dated 29 September 2009 of FIFA President Joseph Blatter (R) and then Brazilian Football Association (CBF) president Ricardo Teixeira (L) during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ricardo Teixeira was among 16 additional FIFA officials being charged by US authorities following the arrests of two FIFA vice-presidents in Zurich, Switzerland, on 03 December 2015, according to media reports. The arrests and the new indictment signal a widening of the US-led investigation on charges of racketeering, money laundering and fraud against FIFA, which began in May 2015. EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA