epa08445588 Aue's Clemens Fandrich (l) and Mathias Honsak of Darmstadt in action during the German Bundesliga Second Division soccer match Erzgebirge Aue - SV Darmstadt 98 in Aue, Germany, 26 May 2020. EPA-EFE/ROBERT MICHAEL / POOL DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.