November 18, 2019, Madrid, USA: MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 18: George Puscas, forward of Romania competes for the ball Sergio Ramos, captain of Spain during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Spain and Romania on November 18, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Sanchez Martinez/Icon Sportswire) (Credit Image: © Carlos Sanchez Martinez/Icon SMI via ZUMA Press)