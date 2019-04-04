Cu 346 de goluri în peste 660 de meciuri, Rush e golgheterul all-time din istoria ”cormoranilor”. Cariera sa de antrenor nu a fost, însă, la fel de strălucitoare.

Is it his birthday? No. Did he sign for or leave #LFC on this date? No. We are just declaring this IAN RUSH Day. We celebrate the biggest and baddest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history. What memories! The best there has ever been and will be! Period. @Ian_Rush9. pic.twitter.com/IVoKcL7MuU — LFChistory.net (@LFChistory) July 17, 2018

Strălucitoare e iubita fostului internațional galez, 37 de ani.

„Am ţinut mereu cu Liverpool. Îl urmăream pe Ian jucând la TV când eram tânără. Toată familia mea ţine cu Liverpool”, a spus Carol Anthony pentru Sunday People.

Proud to showcase the first piece from my own collection! Been working hard to create comfortable but elegant pieces taking you from day to night! ❤ pic.twitter.com/204VPiTMzP — Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) January 5, 2018

Ha love it !!!!! Love the cup gets its own seat ? we drinking out of it later ?? Xxx — KC (@ThurstyKursty) April 21, 2017

What a night! Huge thanks to @GrandHyattDoha @LiquidMeister for again another fantastic New Years party!! ??? pic.twitter.com/0Hd4UqKKZS — Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) January 1, 2018

