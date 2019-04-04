MENIU CAUTĂ
Ian Rush are o iubită cu 22 de ani mai tânără. "Îl urmăream la TV când juca pentru Liverpool"

FOTO | Ian Rush are o iubită cu 22 de ani mai tânără. ”Îl urmăream la TV când juca pentru Liverpool”
Galezul Ian Rush, 57 de ani, fostul golgheter al lui Liverpool, se iubește cu modelul și căntăreața Carol Anthony, cu 22 de ani mai tânără. Carol a apărut pn show-ul ”Celebrity Salon” și a fost căsătorită pentru o scurtă perioadă. Din 2013 este iubita lui Rush.

Cu 346 de goluri în peste 660 de meciuri, Rush e golgheterul all-time din istoria ”cormoranilor”. Cariera sa de antrenor nu a fost, însă, la fel de strălucitoare.

Strălucitoare e iubita fostului internațional galez, 37 de ani.

„Am ţinut mereu cu Liverpool. Îl urmăream pe Ian jucând la TV când eram tânără. Toată familia mea ţine cu Liverpool”, a spus Carol Anthony pentru Sunday People.

 

