PARIS, Aug. 11, 2024 -- Hollywood star Tom Cruise takes part in a section which sees the Olympic Flag transferred from Paris to the 2028 host city, Los Angeles, during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Paris, France, Aug. 11, 2024.