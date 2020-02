epa08158552 The Olympic Rings monument illuminated at Odaiba Marine Park water In Tokyo, Japan, 24 January 2020 as the Rainbow Bridge is illuminated in rainbow colors to commemorate half a year before the opening of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The monument is scheduled to be installed until 09 August 2020, the closing day of the Olympic Games. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will open on 24 July through 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA