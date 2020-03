epa08251597 Visitors wearing face masks walk past the Olympic Rings monument in front of the Japan Olympic Committee headquarters near the new National Stadium, venue of the Opening and Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, 27 February 2020. Preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, scheduled to start on 24 July 2020, continue as planned despite the spreading Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, organizers confirmed. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA