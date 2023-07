06 July 2023, France, Cauterets-Cambasque: Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium after the 6th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 145 km between Tarbes and Cauterets-Cambasque, in the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern France. Photo: Dirk Waem/Belga/dpa