April 22, 2017 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Marian Dragulescu (ROU) - gold medal - during the floor Awarding Ceremony Men's Apparatus Finals at the European Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Cluj Napoca, Romania. 22.04.2017 Photo: Catalin Soare/dpa (Credit Image: © Catalin Soare/DPA via ZUMA Press)