August 29, 2019, Brussels, Belgium: Antwerp's head coach Laszlo Boloni pictured at the start of the match between Belgian soccer club Royal Antwerp FC and Dutch AZ Alkmaar, the return leg of the play-offs for the UEFA Europa League, Thursday 29 August 2019 in Brussels. The first leg ended in a draw 1-1 in Alkmaar. (Credit Image: © Bruno Fahy/Belga via ZUMA Press)