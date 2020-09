epa08641753 (FILE) Neymar of PSG reacts after losing the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, 23 August 2020 (reissued 02 September 2020). The French club PSG has confirmed on Twitter three cases of Covid-19 in their team on 02 September 2020 of which two would be Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes and the third would be Neymar, as confirmed by French sports newspaper L'Equipe. EPA-EFE/David Ramos / POOL