Portărița Iranului pe care Federația de fotbal din Iordania o acuză că este bărbat: „Asta este bullying”

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 25: Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is seen during Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Group G soccer match between Jordan and Iran at Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 25, 2021. The Jordan Football Federation has submitted a complaint to AFC demanding that it verify the gender of one of the Iranian players who took part in the Women's Asia Cup qualifier on Sept. 25 against the Jordanian women’s national team. Talibjan Kosimov / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM