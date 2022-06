epa10033969 US Justin Ress poses with his gold medal during the awarding ceremony of the men?s 50m backstroke finals of the 19th FINA World Championships in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 25 June 2022. Earlier the video review disqualified the 24-year-old Ress for being fully submerged on the finish, but the judges later reversed that decision, making Ress the world champion instead of his compatriot Hunter Armstrong. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes HUNGARY OUT