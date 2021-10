19 Sergio Aguero of FC Barcelona injured during the La Liga Santader match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Camp Nou Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Barcelona. FC Barcelona V Deportivo Alaves - La Liga Santander, Spain - 30 Oct 2021,Image: 640631511, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia