În prezentare, ardeleanul menționează că este cetățean american și că, revenit în România acum 13 ani, a investit un milion de dolari în baza pe care o deține la Sibiu. Ca să fie mai convingător, le reamintește celor care conduc tenisul mondial că a pregătit-o pe rusoaica Elena Dementieva, dar și că a bătut mingea cu surorile Venus și Serena Williams.

În scrisoarea propriu-zisă, Vecerdea, membru afiliat al federației, solicită ITF să intervină, pentru a lămuri situația juridică dificilă de la Federația Română de Tenis, care pierde procese pe bandă rulandă, dar refuză punerea lor în executare, potrivit tehnicianului sibian.

”Este o notificare, o înștiințare, în care precizez că Federația Română de Tenis cade sunt incidența unui articol asemănător Articolul 7 din Tratatul Uniunii Europene, că tot este la modă subiectul excluderii României din Uniunea Europeană. Am sentințe definitive împotriva conducerii federației, dar nu sunt respectate și se încalcă articole din Constituția ITF.

Federația Internațională are comisie de Etică și, în mod normal, ar trebui să răspundă solicitării mele. Federația de la București poate fi suspendată, cu consecința scoaterii din Fed Cup. Este un risc destul de mare, dar mi-l asum. Ce să facă, dacă federația nu respectă nimic? N-am avut de ales. Solicitarea mea este una singură către ITF: obligați FRT să-și constituie un Comitet de Urgență care să poată reprezenta România legal! Atât și nimic mai mult. Nu am nimic cu sportivii, care pot deveni victime colaterale. Se va relua retorica: Vecerdea face rău tenisului românesc, dar cine înțelege – bine, cine nu – să fie sănătos. Ce vină am eu că federația română nu respectă legile în vigoare și nu pune în aplicare sentințe definitive și irevocabile ale instanțelor de judecată?”, a specificat Vecerdea, pentru ”Libertatea”. Ardeleanul a trimis scrisoarea și conducerii FRT, precum și MTS.

România este calificată în semifinalele Fed Cup, urmând să înfrunte Franța, pe 20-21 aprilie, la Rouen.

Dear Mr. President, David Haggerty

Dear members of the Board of Directors,

To whom it may concern,

Please find attached to the present email, an Important document stating about facts and situations in regards with the Romanian Tennis Federation, the sports structure and organisation that is the member Class B allotted 3 Class B shares to represent and vote into the Annual General Meeting of the ITF.

I am Marius Vecerdea, the President of Tennis Club Pamira Association, one of the most prestigious affiliated members of the Romanian Tennis Federation. I am a USA citizen as well as a Romanian citizen and the Director of the most important Tournament in Romania at this moment: Sibiu Open – ATP Challeger organizing its 8th Edition this year.

Between 1997 and 2006 I worked at different tennis clubs in Florida and I was an Official WTA Coach at more than 10 Grand Slams as the coach of a few Top 100 players starting with Alina Jidkova and Elena Dementieva, as well as hitting partner to Serena and Venus Williams.

As a USA Citizen I decided to move back to Romania 13 years ago, and contributed substantially for the development, growth and the promotion of tennis as following:

– I personally invested more than one million dollars for the construction of a Tennis Facility in the city of Sibiu;

– As the President of the Tennis Club Pamira, I initiated and developed divers tennis programs dedicated to all levels from beginners to professional players and also to all social categories of people from low level to very high level income;

– I am organizing very divers tennis events from mini-tournaments between elementary and high schools, all the way to ATP Challengers with players from Top 100, including players formerly ranked Top 10. One of the most popular event is the Sibiu Open Kids Day, where I involved the most popular personalities of the country starting with The President and the First Lady of Romania, Klaus and Carmen Iohannis. (TC Pamira is the place where they learned for the first time to play tennis and they are honored members of the club).

– 5 years ago, at the Annual General Meeting of the Romanian Tennis Federation I was voted as the President of the Special Commission for the future modern Constitution of the Romanian Tennis Federation, and I started to work to improve and to modernize the Articles of Association and Bye-Laws of the Romanian Tennis Federation. (RTF)

Starting in 2015, after the Board of Directors of the RTF refused to present for the vote into the AGM Council, the Resolution of the Modern Constitution Commission, undermining the work of one year of the Commission and most of all, undermining the opportunity to have the highest levels of integrity, Governance and Transparency put into a modern Constitution, that could have been following the Vision, Ambition and Purpose of the ITF as stated in the New Agenda ITF 2024 voted at the AGM in Zagreb 2016, I started to take serious actions in regards with stopping the ILLEGAL way of the governance of the Romanian Tennis Federation and this way trying to change the very non-transparent way of leading the RTF, and also trying to transfer my knowledge and experience acquired from years of work in USA and other countries.

After taking the Resolutions of the AGM’s of the Romanian Tennis Federation to the justice and after 13 judges in the past 2-3 years issued Court Decisions or Sentences stating that the AGM’s are organised ILLEGALLY and canceled or revoked in total all the decisions and resolutions of the AGM’s Council, after I did address the issue to 5 Ministers of Sports from 5 different Government Cabinets, I finally decided to address this issue to the ITF, with the possible (not wishful but truly regretfully) consequence that the ITF may take some actions against the Romanian Tennis Federation and with the hope to protect the Romanian players, including Simona Halep which became one of the symbols of Romania.

In conclusion, I would like to bring into your attention the situation created with the Romanian Tennis Federation, as one of the Class B member of the ITF, but most of all, the fact that all the 5 members of the Board of Directors, represent ILLEGALLY the Romanian Tennis Federation, as stated by the Highest Appeal Court of Romania – Appeal Court of Bucharest!!!

The Notification attached as a document to the present email, plays the role of notifying the ITF that the funds sent to the Romanian Tennis Federation in regards with the Federation Cup as well as all the documents signed in the name of the Romanian Tennis Federation will be the subject to the Suprem Court of Romania.

After reading the document attached, please take URGENT actions and approach the matter carefully in order to help establish the best solutions for the extremely difficult situation, considering that the RTF did not respect one of the most important Article of the ITF Constitution (Art. 3 letter a, from the Articles of Association of ITF) in regards with the obligation of RTF to advice the ITF about the fundamental change of the ability of the RTF to remain a properly constituted sports body, also considering that RTF may fall under the consequences of Art. 4 (e) in regards with the provisional suspension from Membership because it’s autonomy is very compromised. Also, we hope for some good solutions in order to protect the players and the people that respect the integrity of the game of tennis, also the people involved truly into the development and the growth of the game.

Please do not hesitate to contact me at any time in regards with this matter, and also take into consideration the fact that I am fully available and dedicated even to travel to one of the ITF Offices in order to bring all the available documents issued by the justice Courts of Romania and also to discuss all other details in regards with all the actions I brought into the justice for the past 3 years.

Thank You

With all due respects, looking forward to hear from you

PS: For full transparency I did attached in CC, the official email address of the Romanian Tennis Federation as well as the email addresses known as the former members of the Board of Directors of Romanian Tennis Federation and nevertheless the address of the Minister of Sports from Romania.

Marius Vecerdea

President of Tennis Club Pamira Association