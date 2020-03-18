De
Clubul nu a dezvăluit numele jucătorilor, însă Durant a confirmat faptul că a fost infectat cu Covid-19 pe portalul ”The Athletic”.
From last night: @ShamsCharania and I wrote about Kevin Durant and three other Nets testing positive for COVID-19. For @TheAthleticNBA and @TheAthleticNYC: https://t.co/zaWFhlpugj— Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) March 18, 2020
Durant este în carantină și a afirmat că e asiptomatic.
2 trofee NBAa câștigat Durant de-a lungul carierei, în 2017 și 2018, ambele cu Golden State Warriors
Anterior, Rudy Gobert și Donovan Mitchell (ambii Jazz Utah) și Christian Wood (Detroit Pistons) au fost testați pozitiv.
