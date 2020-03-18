De Mihai Toma,

Clubul nu a dezvăluit numele jucătorilor, însă Durant a confirmat faptul că a fost infectat cu Covid-19 pe portalul ”The Athletic”.

Durant este în carantină și a afirmat că e asiptomatic.

2 trofee NBAa câștigat Durant de-a lungul carierei, în 2017 și 2018, ambele cu Golden State Warriors

Anterior, Rudy Gobert și Donovan Mitchell (ambii Jazz Utah) și Christian Wood (Detroit Pistons) au fost testați pozitiv.

