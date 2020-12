epa05161630 Charlotte Hornets owner and former NBA player Michael Jordan (2-R) gets the shirt representing the NBA All-Star game will be there in 2017 during a timeout in the second half of the 2016 NBA All-Star game at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 14 February 2016. This is the first time the NBA All-Star game has been held outside the United States. EPA/WARREN TODA CORBIS OUT