Kuwaiti shooter Fehaid al-Deehani, who won the gold medal in the men's double trap shooting event, and Abdullah al-Rashidi (R), who won a bronze medal in the skeet men's shooting event during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, pose with their medals during an honoring ceremony on August 24, 2016 in Kuwait City. Kuwait has hailed the two medals won by its athletes, Kuwaiti Fehaid al-Deehani and Abdullah al-Rashidi who competed at the Rio Games as independents, following a row between the Gulf state and world sporting bodies. Kuwait is suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other leading federations such as FIFA, football's world body, over alleged government interference in sport.