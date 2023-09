Leader of Partij voor de Vrijheid - PVV (Party for Freedom) Duth far-right party, Geert Wilders looks on as he attends the opening of a trial against former Pakistani cricketer, Khalid Latif, accused of incitement to murder by offering twenty-one thousand euros in a video for the murder Dutch anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders, in the court of Shiphol, on August 29, 2023. It is the first time that the Dutch Public Prosecution Service has prosecuted someone abroad for threatening a Dutch politician / Profimedia Images