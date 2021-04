epa09154103 A man (C-L) carries an oxygen tank as health workers move a suspected COVID-19 patient outside the Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in the aftermath of a fire, in Virar West, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 23 April 2021. At least 12 patients who were being treated for COVID-19 died after a fire broke out inside the ICU ward of the hospital. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI