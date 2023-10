October 7, 2023, Mediterranean Sea, International Waters: A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the Blacklions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213, launches from the flight deck aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford operating on the Mediterranean Sea, October 7, 2023 off the coast of Italy. The Ford Carrier Strike Group has been ordered to move closer to Israel in a show of support following the Hamas terror attacks / Profimedia Images