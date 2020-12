epa08906527 (FILE) - Skiers pass a sign in the ski resort of Verbier informing about social distancing for skiers at the departure of the Medran gondola lifts in Verbier, Switzerland, 11 December 2020 (reissued 27 December 2020). A spokesman for the municipality to which Verbier belongs on 27 December 2020 said that hundreds of British tourists have left Verbier despite being under qurantine rules imposed due to a new mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT