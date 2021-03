epa08327003 United States Navy USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) hospital ship arrives at the port of Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2020. The ship will support local hospitals by taking care of non coronavirus cases. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT