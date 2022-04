epa09895564 Cars burn during a protest at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, late 17 April 2022 (issued 18 April 2022). The police went to the scene with a large number of vehicles and fired tear gas to disperse crowd. Violent unrest continue in Malmo following statements by the leader of the far-right political party Hard Line, Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, who had already sparked outrage after burning a copy of the Koran on 14 April in a heavily-populated Muslim area in the town of Linkoping. EPA-EFE/JOHAN NILSSON SWEDEN OUT