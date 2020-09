epa07714575 Archeologists display a sarcophagus that was discovered during archaeological excavation almost 300 meters south of King Amenemhat II pyramid at Dahshur necropolis, some 40kms south of Cairo, Egypt, 13 July 2019. Egyptian ministry of antiquities said an archaeological mission discovered a collection of stone, clay and wooden sarcophagi, of which some are still containing well preserved mummies, as well as a collection of wooden funerary masks and instruments used in cutting stones. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM