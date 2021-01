epa08905896 Healthcare workers applaud Mauricette, a French 78-year-old woman, after she received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris, France, 27 December 2020. Mauricette was the first person who received a dose of the vaccine in France against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as countries of the European Union began a vaccine rollout. EPA-EFE/THOMAS SAMSON / POOL MAXPPP OUT