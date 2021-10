6 ani de la Colectiv. Primul mare dosar de corupție trimis în judecată după catastrofă trece în 2022 fără decizie în primă instanță

epa05610252 A Romanian young man, right in the background, passes a banner depicting the portraits of the vistims of nightclub fire accident during a commemoration organized one year after the event, in front of the 'Colectiv' club building, in downtown Bucharest, Romania, 30 October 2016. Thousands of people gathered peacefully in the downtown of Romania's capital to remember the club blaze victims. On October 30 2015, 64 young people died and other 147 were wounded after the stage was accidentally set on fire during a rock concert. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT