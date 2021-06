epa08572145 A handout photo made available by the Saudi Ministry of Media shows pilgrims circle around the Kaaba at the Masjidil Haram, Islam's holiest site, during the Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival) on the first day of Hajj 2020, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 29 July 2020. A limited number of pilgrims of citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia began the Hajj rituals on 29 July amid strict preventative health measures taken by the Saudi authorities to ensure that pilgrims are free of COVID-19 Coronavirus. EPA-EFE/SAUDI MINISTRY OF MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES