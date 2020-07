epa08481081 Street vendors move after being evicted by the Police from a public street where they sell their products, in downtown Lima, Peru, 12 June 2020. Thousands of street vendors in Lima continued to disregard the quarantine decreed by the Government, which almost led to a confrontation with the Police and municipal guards. These scenes of streets crowded with street vendors with cars and bags carrying various products have been repeated for two weeks in Lima, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Peru, which is the second country in Latin America and the eighth in the world with more confirmed cases of coronavirus, exceeding 214,000. EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR