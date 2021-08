„A fost totul degeaba?”. Revolta unui veteran britanic care și-a pierdut piciorul în lupta cu talibanii din Afganistan

Editorial Use Only - No Merchandising Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX (4241051b) Aircrew From 31 Squadron make their final walk to their Tornado GR4s. RAF Tornados Complete Afghanistan Mission - 11 Nov 2014 Royal Air Force Tornado GR4s have left Afghanistan and are heading back to the UK after more than five years of operations in the country. The fast jets, from 31 Squadron based at RAF Marham, Norfolk, flew out of Kandahar airfield early this morning having flown their final missions. Aircrew and ground crew from the squadron have provided vital support to NATO efforts in the country since they took over from RAF Harriers in June 2009. During its time in Afghanistan, the Tornado GR4 has provided vital information about enemy activity on the ground, using the Litening III and RAPTOR reconnaissance pods to spot potential hazards such as roadside bombs. The jets have also provided close air support deterring enemy forces by flying low and fast over their location or striking important targets with precision when necessary to do so. Air and ground crew will now make their way via RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus, to RAF Marham where they will be welcomed home by friends and family.,Image: 223292437, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial Use Only - No Merchandising, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia