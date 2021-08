O cucerire-fulger. Cum au reușit talibanii să preia controlul într-un timp atât de scurt în aproape toate orașele afgane

epaselect epa09412255 Taliban militants gather after taking control of Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital of Helmand, Afghanistan, 13 August 2021. Taliban fighters have captured Kandahar and Helmand, the two largest provinces in southern Afghanistan, and Ghor in the west, officials said on 13 August, making significant military victories in their blitzkrieg towards power in Kabul. The latest three captures came within hours from each other, signaling the staggering pace with which the insurgents are moving to take control of the war-torn country. The insurgents are effectively in command of nearly half of the rugged nation, battered by decades of conflict that got aggravated by the United States military invasion in 2001 that ousted the Taliban regime. EPA-EFE/STRINGER