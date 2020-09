A murit Comrade Duch, omul care are pe conștiință moartea a 14.000 de oameni în timpul regimului criminal din Cambodgia

epa08640424 (FILE) - Kaing Guek Eav alias 'Duch' (C), former Chief of the S-21 prison stands in the court room at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 05 December 2008 (reissued 02 September 2020). According to media reports on 02 September 2020, former S-21 prison chief Kaing Guek Eav, alias 'Duch', died at the age of 77. He was convicted of crimes against humanity in 2010 for his role in the Cambodian genocide, perpetrated by the Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1979. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA