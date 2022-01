epa09689117 (FILE) - Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita speaks during a press conference with German Chancellor Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 08 February 2019 (reissued 16 January 2022). Former Mali president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has died at the age of 76, his family and the former justice minister are cited on 16 January 2022. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON